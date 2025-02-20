Seth Halvorsen News: In mix for saves
Halvorsen is among the candidates to open the season as the Rockies' closer, Patrick Saunders of the Denver Post reports.
Halvorsen made his big-league debut in 2024 after striking out 56 batters across 44.1 innings combined between Double and Triple-A. He converted two saves and two holds across 12 appearances with the Rockies, while also maintaining an impressive 13:2 K:BB. Tyler Kinley could get the first save chances due to his veteran status, but Halvorsen should be in the mix throughout the campaign.
