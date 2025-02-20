Fantasy Baseball
Seth Halvorsen

Seth Halvorsen News: In mix for saves

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 20, 2025

Halvorsen is among the candidates to open the season as the Rockies' closer, Patrick Saunders of the Denver Post reports.

Halvorsen made his big-league debut in 2024 after striking out 56 batters across 44.1 innings combined between Double and Triple-A. He converted two saves and two holds across 12 appearances with the Rockies, while also maintaining an impressive 13:2 K:BB. Tyler Kinley could get the first save chances due to his veteran status, but Halvorsen should be in the mix throughout the campaign.

Seth Halvorsen
Colorado Rockies
