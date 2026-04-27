Seth Halvorsen News: Jettisoned to minors
The Rockies optioned Halvorsen to Triple-A Albuquerque on Monday.
Halvorsen was with the big club for a few days while Jimmy Herget was on paternity leave, making a couple scoreless appearances. With Herget returned to the active roster, Halvorsen is headed back to the minors.
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