Seth Halvorsen headshot

Seth Halvorsen News: Jettisoned to minors

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 27, 2026

The Rockies optioned Halvorsen to Triple-A Albuquerque on Monday.

Halvorsen was with the big club for a few days while Jimmy Herget was on paternity leave, making a couple scoreless appearances. With Herget returned to the active roster, Halvorsen is headed back to the minors.

Seth Halvorsen
Colorado Rockies
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