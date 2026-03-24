Seth Halvorsen News: Not expected to make roster
Halvorsen is not expected to make the Rockies' Opening Day roster, Kevin Henry of The Denver Gazette reports.
There's no official move yet, but Halvorsen does not have a locker in the team's clubhouse. The hard-throwing righty entered spring training as a candidate to serve as the Rockies' closer, but he struggled mightily in Cactus League play, allowing 12 runs with an ugly 4:12 K:BB over five innings of work. Halvorsen could still play an important role in Colorado's bullpen this season, but he'll work on honing his craft at Triple-A Albuquerque for a while. Victor Vodnik is the favorite to open the season as the Rockies' closer, but it's a bullpen situation fantasy managers would be best off avoiding.
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