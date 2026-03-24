Seth Halvorsen headshot

Seth Halvorsen News: Optioned to Triple-A

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 24, 2026

The Rockies optioned Halvorsen to Triple-A Albuquerque on Tuesday, Kevin Henry of The Denver Gazette reports.

Halvorsen entered spring training as a candidate for high-leverage work but pitched his way into a stint in the minors by yielding 12 runs with an ugly 4:12 K:BB over five innings of work. The hard thrower will try to get back on track at Albuquerque and could still have an important role in the Colorado bullpen down the line.

Seth Halvorsen
Colorado Rockies
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