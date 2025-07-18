Seth Halvorsen News: Tallies ninth save Friday

Halvorsen picked up the save in Friday's 6-4 win over the Twins, allowing one hit and no walks during a scoreless ninth inning. He struck out two.

The save was the ninth of the year for the 25-year-old right-hander, who fanned multiple batters for the first time since June 18. Halvorsen surrendered five runs while failing to record an out his last time out in Boston, so he bounced back nicely from that meltdown as well. The last-place Rockies do figure to rank toward the bottom of the major leagues in save opportunities the rest of the way, but Halvorsen at least seems to be first in line for those chances despite submitting a 5.15 ERA and 1.55 WHIP in 2025.