Seth Halvorsen News: Works fifth save

Halvorsen picked up the save, walking one batter in the process, during Monday's 6-4 win over the Nationals.

The Rockies closer worked his third straight scoreless outing Monday, allowing just one hit over that stretch, to earn his fourth save of the season. The 25-year-old hasn't gotten a ton of save opportunities, and he hasn't been too efficient with them either, blowing two of the six he's had. The right-hander has a 4.40 ERA on the season.