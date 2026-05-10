Seth Hernandez News: Bumped up to High-A
The Pirates promoted Hernandez from Single-A Bradenton to High-A Greensboro on Sunday, Colin Beazley of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.
Hernandez will make the leap to the South Atlantic League after posting a 0.96 ERA and 0.71 WHIP with 50 strikeouts over 28 innings in six starts with Bradenton to open the season. The 19-year-old will look to continue his blazing-hot start to the 2026 campaign while taking on some tougher competition moving forward.
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