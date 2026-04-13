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Seth Hernandez News: Dominant start to pro career

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 13, 2026

Hernandez has a 1.29 ERA, 0.57 WHIP and 15:1 K:BB in seven innings through his first two starts for Single-A Bradenton.

He has a comical 56.0 K-BB% and shouldn't be at Single-A much longer. Hernandez looks the part of a future ace, he just needs to stay healthy on what could be a relatively quick path to the majors, relative to other prep pitchers. Already 19 and turning 20 in June, Hernandez is on track to reach High-A and Double-A before the end of his first pro season.

Seth Hernandez
Pittsburgh Pirates
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