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Seth Hernandez News: Moving up to High-A

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 10, 2026

Hernandez was promoted to High-A Greensboro on Sunday, Colin Beazley of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.

Hernandez will make the leap to the High-A level after posting a 0.96 ERA and 0.71 WHIP with 50 strikeouts over 28 innings in six starts with Single-A Bradenton to open the season. The 19-year-old will look to continue his blazing-hot start to the 2026 campaign while taking on some tougher competition moving forward.

Seth Hernandez
Pittsburgh Pirates
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