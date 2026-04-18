Seth Johnson News: Recalled from Triple-A
The Phillies recalled Johnson from Triple-A Lehigh Valley on Saturday.
The 27-year-old will join the big-league bullpen to fill the void left by Jhoan Duran, who was placed on the IL with an oblique strain Saturday. Johnson gave up three earned runs over 1.2 innings during his first appearances with the Phillies this year and will likely be limited to low-leverage situations.
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