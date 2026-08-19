Seth Johnson headshot

Seth Johnson News: Sent to Triple-A

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on August 19, 2026 at 3:01pm

The Athletics optioned Johnson to Triple-A Las Vegas on Wednesday.

With Jeffrey Springs back from the 15-day injured list, Johnson is losing his spot on the 26-man roster. Acquired from the Phillies in exchange for Colby Thomas two weeks ago at the trade deadline, Johnson surrendered seven runs on 10 hits and three walks with six strikeouts across 4.2 innings out of the bullpen for the Athletics.

Seth Johnson
Sacramento Athletics
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Seth Johnson See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Seth Johnson See More
AL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week
MLB
AL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week
Author Image
Erik Siegrist
10 days ago
Closer Carousel: Trade Deadline Part 2
MLB
Closer Carousel: Trade Deadline Part 2
Author Image
Erik Halterman
15 days ago
Farm Futures: Relief Pitching Prospect Rankings
MLB
Farm Futures: Relief Pitching Prospect Rankings
Author Image
James Anderson
113 days ago