Seth Johnson News: Sent to Triple-A
The Athletics optioned Johnson to Triple-A Las Vegas on Wednesday.
With Jeffrey Springs back from the 15-day injured list, Johnson is losing his spot on the 26-man roster. Acquired from the Phillies in exchange for Colby Thomas two weeks ago at the trade deadline, Johnson surrendered seven runs on 10 hits and three walks with six strikeouts across 4.2 innings out of the bullpen for the Athletics.
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