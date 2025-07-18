Seth Lugo News: Battles through six innings

Lugo took a no-decision after throwing six innings, allowing five runs on eight hits and no walks while striking out five, during Friday's 8-7 loss to the Marlins.

Lugo had been a different pitcher since the calendar turned to June, going seven straight starts without allowing more than three runs. That streak came to an end Friday after the 35-year-old allowed five runs to the Marlins, including two home runs. That's been a bit of an issue for the right-hander lately as he's allowed five home runs over his last three starts spanning 18.1 innings. His next start is scheduled to be on the road at the NL Centreal-leading Cubs.