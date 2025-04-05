Fantasy Baseball
Seth Lugo headshot

Seth Lugo News: Delivers quality start Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 5, 2025

Lugo (1-0) picked up the win Friday, allowing two runs (one earned) on five hits and a walk over six innings in an 8-2 victory over the Orioles. He struck out two.

The veteran righty tossed 59 of 85 pitches for strikes in his first quality start of the season, but Lugo relied heavily on generating weak contact and managed only two swinging strikes on the night. He sports a 3.27 ERA and 6:4 K:BB through his first 11 innings of 2025, and Lugo will look to build on this performance in his next outing, which is scheduled to come at home next week against the Twins.

