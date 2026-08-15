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Seth Lugo News: Early hook in no-decision

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on August 15, 2026

Lugo did not factor into the decision in Friday's 7-6 win over the Angels, allowing five runs on seven hits and no walks with four strikeouts over 4.2 innings.

Lugo was mostly undone by a four-run third inning and departed after 86 pitches in the fifth after allowing a game-tying single with two outs. It's been an uneven second half for the veteran, who's posted four quality starts in six outings while also succumbing to two five-run blowups. He owns a 4.59 ERA, 1.38 WHIP and 108:46 K:BB across 139.1 innings this season and lines up to face the Athletics at home next week.

Seth Lugo
Kansas City Royals
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