Seth Lugo News: Early hook in no-decision
Lugo did not factor into the decision in Friday's 7-6 win over the Angels, allowing five runs on seven hits and no walks with four strikeouts over 4.2 innings.
Lugo was mostly undone by a four-run third inning and departed after 86 pitches in the fifth after allowing a game-tying single with two outs. It's been an uneven second half for the veteran, who's posted four quality starts in six outings while also succumbing to two five-run blowups. He owns a 4.59 ERA, 1.38 WHIP and 108:46 K:BB across 139.1 innings this season and lines up to face the Athletics at home next week.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Seth Lugo See More
-
Home Runs
Home Run Props Today: Free MLB Home Run Prediction Model for Friday (Aug. 14)Yesterday
-
Weekly Pitcher Rankings
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week7 days ago
-
Weekly Pitcher Rankings
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week14 days ago
-
FanDuel MLB
MLB DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, July 2818 days ago
-
MLB Waiver Wire
AL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week20 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Seth Lugo See More