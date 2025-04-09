Seth Lugo News: Gets no run support in loss

Lugo (1-1) took the loss against Minnesota on Wednesday, allowing two runs on five hits and three walks while striking out six batters over 5.2 innings.

Lugo nearly got through the outing with a one-run quality start, but after retiring the first two batters he faced in the sixth, he gave up a double, issued an intentional walk and yielded a single to surrender a second run before getting the hook. The veteran righty would have taken the loss even if that run wouldn't have scored, though, as the Royals were unable to cross the plate against Joe Ryan and a pair of Twins relievers. Lugo has been steady but unspectacular to begin the campaign, posting a 3.24 ERA, 1.26 WHIP and 12:7 K:BB over 16.2 frames across three starts. His next appearance is lined up to be a tough matchup on the road against the Yankees early next week.