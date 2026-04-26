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Seth Lugo News: Knocked around Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 26, 2026

Lugo allowed seven runs on 14 hits and a walk while striking out three over 6.1 innings in a no-decision versus the Angels on Sunday.

Lugo really didn't have his best stuff, but he was left in the game longer than most starters would be with those kinds of numbers being put up against him. He ultimately threw 72 of 97 pitches for strikes but was simply too hittable in this outing, though the Royals were able to provide some surprises late in the game to get him off the hook. Chalk this up as just an off performance for Lugo, who hadn't allowed more than two runs in any of his first five starts of the campaign. He's at a 2.63 ERA, 1.17 WHIP and 31:11 K:BB through 37.2 innings over six starts this season. Lugo's chance at a bounce-back effort is projected to be on the road against the Mariners.

Seth Lugo
Kansas City Royals
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