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Seth Lugo News: Logs another quality start

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 15, 2026

Lugo did not factor into the decision Wednesday against the Tigers, allowing one run on five hits while striking out seven over 6.2 innings.

Lugo turned in another strong outing, continuing his excellent start to the season. The right-hander faced the minimum in every inning except the third, when Detroit strung together four hits but managed only one run on a sacrifice fly that brought home Javier Baez. Outside of that frame, Lugo was in full control, limiting traffic and missing bats effectively. The 36-year-old has now logged quality starts in three of his first four outings and has yet to allow more than two runs in any start. Through 24.1 innings, Lugo owns a sparkling 1.48 ERA, 0.99 WHIP and 21:6 K:BB, though he'll face a tougher test in his next scheduled outing against Baltimore.

Seth Lugo
Kansas City Royals
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