Seth Lugo News: Logs quality start in no-decision

Lugo did not factor into the decision in Saturday's 3-2 extra-inning win over the Mariners, allowing two runs on seven hits and two walks with six strikeouts over six innings.

Lugo allowed runs in the first and fifth innings, throwing 66 of 103 pitches for strikes while limiting the Mariners to just one extra-base hit. It was a much-needed rebound effort after the 36-year-old surrendered seven earned runs Sunday, and he's now delivered five quality starts in seven outings this season. He'll carry a 2.68 ERA, 1.21 WHIP and 37:13 K:BB across 43.2 innings into a home matchup against the Guardians next week.