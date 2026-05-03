Seth Lugo headshot

Seth Lugo News: Logs quality start in no-decision

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 3, 2026

Lugo did not factor into the decision in Saturday's 3-2 extra-inning win over the Mariners, allowing two runs on seven hits and two walks with six strikeouts over six innings.

Lugo allowed runs in the first and fifth innings, throwing 66 of 103 pitches for strikes while limiting the Mariners to just one extra-base hit. It was a much-needed rebound effort after the 36-year-old surrendered seven earned runs Sunday, and he's now delivered five quality starts in seven outings this season. He'll carry a 2.68 ERA, 1.21 WHIP and 37:13 K:BB across 43.2 innings into a home matchup against the Guardians next week.

Seth Lugo
Kansas City Royals
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Seth Lugo See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Seth Lugo See More
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week
MLB
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week
Author Image
Todd Zola
Yesterday
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week
MLB
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week
Author Image
Todd Zola
8 days ago
MLB Home Run Props Today: Best Home Run Picks for Monday (April 20, 2026)
MLB
MLB Home Run Props Today: Best Home Run Picks for Monday (April 20, 2026)
Author Image
Brandon Justice
13 days ago
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week
MLB
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week
Author Image
Todd Zola
15 days ago
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week
MLB
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week
Author Image
Todd Zola
22 days ago