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Seth Lugo News: No-decision in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on August 19, 2026

Lugo did not determine the decision in Wednesday's 9-7 win against the Athletics, giving up five runs on nine hits and no walks over six innings. He struck out three.

Lugo was plagued by a rough three-run fifth inning in Wednesday's game where the Athletic's had five hits, but he allowed only four base runners the rest of his start. The 36-year-old now has now pitched 14 straight innings without giving up a walk, but there has been 12 runs given up in that stretch. The right-hander will support a 4.71 ERA and 1.38 WHIP into next week's start in Toronto.

Seth Lugo
Kansas City Royals
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