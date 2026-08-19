Seth Lugo News: No-decision in loss
Lugo did not determine the decision in Wednesday's 9-7 win against the Athletics, giving up five runs on nine hits and no walks over six innings. He struck out three.
Lugo was plagued by a rough three-run fifth inning in Wednesday's game where the Athletic's had five hits, but he allowed only four base runners the rest of his start. The 36-year-old now has now pitched 14 straight innings without giving up a walk, but there has been 12 runs given up in that stretch. The right-hander will support a 4.71 ERA and 1.38 WHIP into next week's start in Toronto.
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