Seth Lugo News: Punches out seven Saturday
Lugo took a no-decision Saturday against the Brewers, allowing two runs on four hits and two walks in five innings. He struck out seven.
Lugo built off a successful season debut, when he permitted five hits across 6.1 shutout innings against Atlanta last weekend, and on Saturday he most notably escaped a bases-loaded jam in the fourth inning. The right-hander took on a full workload in his second start, launching 103 pitches, and he also generated a respectable 10 whiffs. Lugo has a favorable matchup versus the division-rival White Sox on tap for his next start, so he should continue to hold streaming appeal.
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