Seth Lugo News: Sees MiLB action in return from WBC

Lugo threw five innings in a minor-league game Thursday, Anne Rogers of MLB.com reports.

Lugo threw 72 pitches without issuing a walk and worked through some traffic, reportedly feeling great as he returned to Royals' camp after participating in the World Baseball Classic for Puerto Rico. It was a mixed bag for the right-hander in the WBC, as he tossed four scoreless innings in his first start against Colombia but was chased after recording just one out and surrendering four runs in the quarterfinals against Italy. After posting a 4.15 ERA and 1.29 WHIP across 26 starts and 145.1 innings, Lugo was shut down in September to close the 2025 campaign due to a back injury, though it doesn't appear to be lingering into the spring. The veteran will slot into a solid Kansas City rotation and will look to improve on last year's results and get closer to his 2024 production, when he posted a 3.00 ERA and 1.09 WHIP across 33 outings and 206.2 innings.