Seth Lugo News: Sharp in season debut
Lugo (1-0) earned the win Sunday over Atlanta, allowing five hits over 6.1 scoreless innings. He struck out three.
It was a strong start to the year for Lugo, who held Atlanta to a lone extra-base hit en route to the Royals' first win this season. Lugo is looking to turn things around after an up-and-down 2025 campaign where he finished 8-7 with 125 strikeouts and a 4.15 ERA, his highest in five seasons. Lugo is tentatively scheduled to face the Brewers at home in his next outing.
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