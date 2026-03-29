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Seth Lugo News: Sharp in season debut

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 29, 2026

Lugo (1-0) earned the win Sunday over Atlanta, allowing five hits over 6.1 scoreless innings. He struck out three.

It was a strong start to the year for Lugo, who held Atlanta to a lone extra-base hit en route to the Royals' first win this season. Lugo is looking to turn things around after an up-and-down 2025 campaign where he finished 8-7 with 125 strikeouts and a 4.15 ERA, his highest in five seasons. Lugo is tentatively scheduled to face the Brewers at home in his next outing.

Seth Lugo
Kansas City Royals
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