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Seth Lugo News: Sharp in Toronto

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on August 25, 2026

Lugo (6-7) earned the win against the Blue Jays on Tuesday, allowing one run on six hits and one walk while striking out five across five innings.

Lugo loaded the bases in the first inning but managed to limit the damage to one run on a Jesus Sanchez sacrifice fly. Lugo settled in after the opening frame, retiring six of the next seven batters he faced and did not yield another run the rest of the way. It was the first time since July 28 that he allowed just one earned run in a start, and he finished Tuesday's outing having generated 12 whiffs and 53 strikes on 89 pitches. Lugo will take a 4.61 ERA and 1.38 WHIP over 150.1 innings into his next start, lined up for this weekend on the road against the Guardians.

Seth Lugo
Kansas City Royals
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