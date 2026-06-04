Seth Lugo News: Struggles in no-decision
Lugo did not factor into the decision Thursday against the Twins, allowing five runs on six hits and one walk while striking out four over five innings.
Lugo got off to a rough start when Byron Buxton led off the game with a home run, and the veteran right-hander never fully settled in. He allowed a run in each of his five innings of work, including three total home runs. The outing snapped what had been a strong stretch for Lugo, who entered Thursday having allowed just six runs combined across his previous three starts. He now owns a 3.91 ERA, 1.36 WHIP and 64:24 K:BB across 76 innings this season. Lugo is scheduled to face Texas at home in his next start.
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