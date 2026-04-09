Seth Lugo News: Takes loss despite quality start
Lugo (1-1) took the loss against the White Sox on Thursday, allowing two runs (one earned) on four hits and four walks while striking out four batters over 6.1 innings.
Lugo was a bit wild with his four walks, but he got three double plays from his defense and gave up just one earned run. However, Kansas City was unable to score any runs, consequently saddling the right-hander with his first loss. Lugo has opened the season in strong form, notching two quality starts through three outings and posting a 1.53 ERA across 17.2 frames. His next start is projected to come on the road versus the Tigers.
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