Seth Lugo News: Takes tough-luck loss Monday
Lugo (1-4) took the loss Monday against the Red Sox, allowing two runs on five hits and two walks with five strikeouts across six innings.
Despite logging a quality start, Lugo made one mistake to Willson Contreras in the sixth inning, surrendering a two-run homer, and was saddled with his fourth loss. It was still a nice bounce-back outing for the right-hander after he allowed a total of nine runs on 15 hits and six walks across nine innings in his previous two outings. Lugo owns a 3.68 ERA, career-worst 1.40 WHIP and 51:21 K:BB across 58.2 innings. His .343 BABIP against is significantly higher than his .266 mark last season.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Seth Lugo See More
-
FanDuel MLB
MLB DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Monday, May 18Yesterday
-
MLB Waiver Wire
AL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week2 days ago
-
Weekly Pitcher Rankings
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week3 days ago
-
FanDuel MLB
MLB DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, May 156 days ago
-
DraftKings MLB
MLB DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, May 136 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Seth Lugo See More