Seth Lugo News: Takes tough-luck loss Monday

Lugo (1-4) took the loss Monday against the Red Sox, allowing two runs on five hits and two walks with five strikeouts across six innings.

Despite logging a quality start, Lugo made one mistake to Willson Contreras in the sixth inning, surrendering a two-run homer, and was saddled with his fourth loss. It was still a nice bounce-back outing for the right-hander after he allowed a total of nine runs on 15 hits and six walks across nine innings in his previous two outings. Lugo owns a 3.68 ERA, career-worst 1.40 WHIP and 51:21 K:BB across 58.2 innings. His .343 BABIP against is significantly higher than his .266 mark last season.