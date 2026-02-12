Seth Lugo headshot

Seth Lugo News: Throwing off mound early in camp

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 12, 2026

Lugo (back) threw a bullpen session in Royals camp Thursday, Jaylon T. Thompson of The Kansas City Star reports.

Lugo was sidelined for the final month of last season with a nagging back injury, but he does not appear to have any restrictions at the start of spring training. The veteran right-hander collected a 2.67 ERA in the first half in 2025 but posted a 7.51 ERA in his final nine starts before getting hurt. Lugo could very well bounce back in 2026 now that he's healthy, but he's 36 and has a 21.1 percent strikeout rate since 2024, so there is risk.

Seth Lugo
Kansas City Royals
