Seth Lugo News: Tosses seven scoreless frames
Lugo did not factor into the decision Monday, allowing a hit and four walks over seven scoreless innings against the Orioles. He struck out seven.
Lugo dazzled in Monday's start, allowing a double to Taylor Ward in the first inning and not surrendering another hit over the remainder of his outing. The crafty right-hander has continued to stack strong outings, posting a 1.15 ERA and 0.93 WHIP across 31.1 innings (five starts), though the results have yielded just a 1-1 record. The 36-year-old is projected to make his next start Sunday against the Angels.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Seth Lugo See More
-
Weekly Pitcher Rankings
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week2 days ago
-
Weekly Pitcher Rankings
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week9 days ago
-
PrizePicks MLB
PrizePicks MLB: PrizePicks Plays and Strategy for Thursday, April 911 days ago
-
MLB Waiver Wire
MLB FAAB Factor: Top Fantasy Baseball Waiver Targets11 days ago
-
FanDuel MLB
MLB DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Thursday, April 911 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Seth Lugo See More