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Seth Lugo News: Tosses seven scoreless frames

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 20, 2026

Lugo did not factor into the decision Monday, allowing a hit and four walks over seven scoreless innings against the Orioles. He struck out seven.

Lugo dazzled in Monday's start, allowing a double to Taylor Ward in the first inning and not surrendering another hit over the remainder of his outing. The crafty right-hander has continued to stack strong outings, posting a 1.15 ERA and 0.93 WHIP across 31.1 innings (five starts), though the results have yielded just a 1-1 record. The 36-year-old is projected to make his next start Sunday against the Angels.

Seth Lugo
Kansas City Royals
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