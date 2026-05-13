Seth Lugo headshot

Seth Lugo News: Yields five runs in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 13, 2026

Lugo (1-3) took the loss against the White Sox on Wednesday, allowing five runs on eight hits and two walks while striking out four across five innings.

Lugo generated just three groundouts and five whiffs on 92 pitches during Wednesday's start. It was the fourth game in a row that he allowed at least 10 baserunners, and over that span he has produced a dreadful 7.59 ERA, 2.16 WHIP and 18:9 K:BB across 21.1 innings. Lugo will look to turn things around in his next start, which is lined up for next week at home against the Red Sox.

Seth Lugo
Kansas City Royals
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Seth Lugo See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Seth Lugo See More
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week
MLB
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week
Author Image
Todd Zola
4 days ago
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week
MLB
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week
Author Image
Todd Zola
11 days ago
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week
MLB
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week
Author Image
Todd Zola
18 days ago
MLB Home Run Props Today: Best Home Run Picks for Monday (April 20, 2026)
MLB
MLB Home Run Props Today: Best Home Run Picks for Monday (April 20, 2026)
Author Image
Brandon Justice
23 days ago
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week
MLB
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week
Author Image
Todd Zola
25 days ago