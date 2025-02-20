Seth Martinez News: Claimed by Fish

The Marlins claimed Martinez off waivers from Arizona on Thursday.

The 30-year-old righty was pushed off the Diamondbacks' 40-man roster Monday to make room for Kendall Graveman (shoulder). Martinez spent all of last season with the Astros, turning in a 3.59 ERA and 1.27 WHIP alongside a 36:18 K:BB over 52.2 regular-season innings. Assuming he keeps a similar level of production during spring training, he'll have a good chance of winning a spot in Miami's Opening Day bullpen. Eury Perez (elbow) was placed on the 60-day injured list in a corresponding move.