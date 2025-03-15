Seth Martinez News: Claimed by Fish

The Marlins claimed Martinez off waivers from Seattle on Saturday.

Less than two weeks after moving from Miami to Seattle via waiver claim, Martinez will now head right back to Miami. The 30-year-old righty allowed four runs in just two-thirds of an inning during his lone appearance of the spring but his career 3.93 ERA should give him a good chance of sticking around in the Marlins' bullpen. Andrew Nardi (back) was placed on the 60-day injured list in a corresponding move.