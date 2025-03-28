Fantasy Baseball
Seth Martinez News: Clears waivers

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 28, 2025

Martinez cleared waivers Friday and was sent outright to Triple-A Jacksonville.

Martinez was DFA'd by Miami on Wednesday to make room for Tyler Phillips but will officially remain with the organization after passing through waivers unclaimed. Martinez, 30, logged a 3.59 ERA and 1.27 WHIP in 52.2 innings with the Astros last season, but it will be tougher for him to work back into the majors now that he no longer holds a spot on the 40-man roster.

Seth Martinez
Miami Marlins
More Stats & News
