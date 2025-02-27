Seth Martinez News: Designated for assignment

The Marlins designated Martinez for assignment Thursday.

Martinez was claimed off waivers from the Diamondbacks last Thursday, and after just a week with the Marlins he'll lose his spot on the 40-man roster in favor of Brett de Geus, who was picked up off waivers from Pittsburgh. Martinez finished last season with a 3.59 ERA and 1.27 WHIP over 52.2 regular-season innings with the Astros, so there could still be several teams willing to give him a spot on their 40-man instead.