Fantasy Baseball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Seth Martinez headshot

Seth Martinez News: Designated for assignment

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 27, 2025 at 2:21pm

The Marlins designated Martinez for assignment Thursday.

Martinez was claimed off waivers from the Diamondbacks last Thursday, and after just a week with the Marlins he'll lose his spot on the 40-man roster in favor of Brett de Geus, who was picked up off waivers from Pittsburgh. Martinez finished last season with a 3.59 ERA and 1.27 WHIP over 52.2 regular-season innings with the Astros, so there could still be several teams willing to give him a spot on their 40-man instead.

Seth Martinez
Miami Marlins
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now