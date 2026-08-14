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Seth Martinez News: Outrighted to Worcester

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on August 14, 2026

Martinez cleared waivers Friday and was sent outright to Triple-A Worcester, Chris Henrique of BostonSportsJournal.com reports.

Martinez was DFA'd by the Red Sox on Wednesday but will officially stick with the organization after passing through waivers unclaimed. The 31-year-old righty gave up one run in one inning during his lone MLB appearance Tuesday and owns a 5.46 ERA through 62.2 innings in the minors.

Seth Martinez
Boston Red Sox
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