Seth Martinez News: Outrighted to Worcester
Martinez cleared waivers Friday and was sent outright to Triple-A Worcester, Chris Henrique of BostonSportsJournal.com reports.
Martinez was DFA'd by the Red Sox on Wednesday but will officially stick with the organization after passing through waivers unclaimed. The 31-year-old righty gave up one run in one inning during his lone MLB appearance Tuesday and owns a 5.46 ERA through 62.2 innings in the minors.
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