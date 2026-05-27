Shane Baz headshot

Shane Baz News: Dazzles against former team

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 27, 2026

Baz (2-5) picked up the win Tuesday, allowing one run on seven hits and two walks over seven innings in a 6-1 victory over the Rays. He struck out nine.

The nine Ks were a season high for the right-hander, who racked up 31 called or swinging strikes among his 99 pitches (69 total strikes). Baz has reeled off three straight quality starts, his first ones in a Baltimore uniform, and over that stretch he's delivered a 2.25 ERA, 1.15 WHIP and 19:8 K:BB over 20 innings as he shows signs of turning his season around. He'll look to stay locked in for his next start, which is scheduled to come on the road early next week in Boston.

Shane Baz
Baltimore Orioles
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