Shane Baz News: Encouraged despite tough results

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 13, 2025

Baz was happy with his outing Thursday against the Nationals despite allowing four earned runs on five hits with two strikeouts and no walks across 4.1 innings, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Baz was hit hard early, as he allowed two singles and a homer to the first three batters he faced. He managed to settle in from there, and more importantly, both he and manager Kevin Cash were happy with the shape and execution of his pitches. Baz has allowed 10 earned runs with a 4:5 K:BB across 9.1 innings this spring, though there haven't been signs of panic from either he or the team.

