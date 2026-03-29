Shane Baz headshot

Shane Baz News: Escapes with no-decision

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 29, 2026

Baz did not factor into the decision Sunday against the Twins, allowing four runs on seven hits across 5.1 innings. He struck out four.

All of the damage against Baz came in the second inning Sunday. The first four batters in the frame reached safely against the right-hander before Tristan Gray cleared the bases with a double. However, the Orioles rallied en route to an eventual 8-6 victory, sparing Baz the loss in his team debut. Baz was traded to Baltimore after posting a 4.87 ERA with a 1.33 WHIP and 176:64 K:BB across 31 starts (166.1 innings) with Tampa Bay last season. He's currently lined up to face the Pirates on the road in his next outing.

Shane Baz
Baltimore Orioles
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