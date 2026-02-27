Shane Baz News: Fans four in spring debut
Baz allowed two walks in 2.1 hitless and scoreless innings in Friday's Grapefruit League game against the Pirates. He struck out four.
Baz looked to be in midseason form during his spring debut, with his fastball topping out at 98.6 mph. The 26-year-old right-hander should be relieved to move away from hitter-friendly Steinbrenner Field -- he had a 5.90 ERA and 1.46 WHIP over 16 home starts with the Rays in 2025 -- and Baz is lined up as a back-end starter to begin his first season with the Orioles in 2026.
