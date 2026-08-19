Shane Baz News: Fans season-high 10 in tough loss
Baz (4-13) took the loss Tuesday, giving up three runs on four hits and two walks over 6.1 innings as the Orioles fell 3-1 to the Yankees. He struck out 10.
The right-hander reached double-digit strikeouts for the first time this season as he produced his 11th quality start, tying his career high, but Baz got little support from his offense. The reduced velocity he displayed in his previous outing also didn't seem to be an issue, as he topped out at 97.8 mph with his four-seam fastball. Despite the strong performance, Baz still hasn't won a game since June 12, and since the All-Star break he's gone 0-4 with a 3.44 ERA, 1.21 WHIP and 33:7 K:BB over 34 innings and six starts. He'll look to break that streak of futility in his next trip to the mound, which is set to come at home this weekend in a potential revenge game against the Rays.
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