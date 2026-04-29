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Shane Baz News: Finally gets in win column

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 29, 2026

Baz (1-2) picked up the win Tuesday, allowing one run on six hits and one walk over 5.2 innings in the Orioles' 5-3 victory over the Astros. He struck out six.

A solo shot by Brice Matthews in the fifth inning was the only blemish on Baz's line, and he got the hook after 98 pitches (65 strikes) just short of his first quality start of the season. The right-hander has provided Baltimore with at least five innings in all six of his trips to the mound, but length has been about the only area of consistency for the former Ray. Baz will take a 4.50 ERA, 1.50 WHIP and 29:11 K:BB through 34 innings into his next start, which is set to come on the road this weekend in Yankee Stadium.

Shane Baz
Baltimore Orioles
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