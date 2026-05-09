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Shane Baz News: Hit hard in fourth loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 9, 2026

Baz (1-4) took the loss Wednesday as the Orioles were downed 6-2 by the A's, coughing up five runs on five hits and three walks over 4.2 innings. He struck out five.

Three of the five hits off the right-hander went for extra bases, including a three-run blast by Brent Rooker in the third inning that effectively put the game out of reach. Baz has been tagged for at least four earned runs in four of his last five outings, a stretch in which he's stumbled to a 6.04 ERA, 1.55 WHIP and 25:14 K:BB over 28.1 innings. He'll look to turn things around in his next trip to the mound, which lines up to come on the road next weekend against the Nationals.

Shane Baz
Baltimore Orioles
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