Shane Baz headshot

Shane Baz News: Inks five-year extension

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 27, 2026

The Orioles signed Baz to a five-year, $68 million contract extension Friday, Jeff Passan of ESPN.com reports.

Baz was traded to Baltimore this offseason after delivering a 4.87 ERA, a 1.33 WHIP and a 176:64 K:BB across 166.1 innings in 2025 at Tampa Bay. Now, the talented 26-year-old right-hander has a long-term home with the Orioles, where he'll look to improve upon his 2025 campaign. He's slated to make his season debut Sunday against the Twins.

Shane Baz
Baltimore Orioles
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Shane Baz See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Shane Baz See More
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week
MLB
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week
Author Image
Todd Zola
3 days ago
RotoWire Roundtable: Final 2026 Fantasy Baseball Top 300 Rankings
MLB
RotoWire Roundtable: Final 2026 Fantasy Baseball Top 300 Rankings
Rotowire Staff
7 days ago
RotoWire Staff Picks: Pitcher Sleepers
MLB
RotoWire Staff Picks: Pitcher Sleepers
Rotowire Staff
9 days ago
Beat Jeff Erickson Draft Review
MLB
Beat Jeff Erickson Draft Review
Author Image
Jeff Erickson
11 days ago
RotoWire Roundtable Rankings: Updated 2026 Fantasy Baseball Top 300
MLB
RotoWire Roundtable Rankings: Updated 2026 Fantasy Baseball Top 300
Rotowire Staff
14 days ago