Shane Baz News: Inks five-year extension

The Orioles signed Baz to a five-year, $68 million contract extension Friday, Jeff Passan of ESPN.com reports.

Baz was traded to Baltimore this offseason after delivering a 4.87 ERA, a 1.33 WHIP and a 176:64 K:BB across 166.1 innings in 2025 at Tampa Bay. Now, the talented 26-year-old right-hander has a long-term home with the Orioles, where he'll look to improve upon his 2025 campaign. He's slated to make his season debut Sunday against the Twins.