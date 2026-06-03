Shane Baz News: Keeps rolling in Tuesday's win

Baz (3-5) picked up the win in Tuesday's 4-2 victory over the Red Sox, allowing two runs on four hits and two walks over seven innings. He struck out six.

The right-hander delivered his second straight win and fourth straight quality start on 94 pitches (64 strikes), as Baz begins to look like the top-of-the-rotation arm the Orioles thought they were getting when they traded for him in December. Over that four-outing stretch, he's produced a 2.33 ERA, 1.07 WHIP and 25:10 K:BB in 27 innings. Baz will look to stay locked in during his next trip to the mound, which is set to come on the road this weekend in Toronto.