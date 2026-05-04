Shane Baz News: Knocked around in third loss

Baz (1-3) took the loss Monday against the Yankees, allowing six runs (five earned) on five hits and five walks in 5.2 innings. He struck out four.

The 26-year-old right-hander struggled across the board in a tough matchup Monday. Baz gave up a season-high five earned runs, issued a season-worst five free passes and matched his lowest output in strikeouts of the campaign. Although Baz has tossed at least five frames in each of his first seven starts, he'll bring a rocky 4.99 ERA, 1.54 WHIP and 33:16 K:BB over 39.2 innings into his next scheduled outing against the Athletics.