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Shane Baz News: Labors through traffic Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 21, 2026 at 11:32pm

Baz did not factor into the decision Tuesday against the Royals, allowing four runs on eight hits and two walks while striking out four over 6.1 innings.

Baz worked through constant traffic but held things together until the fifth inning, when back-to-back hits led to a run and a sacrifice fly from Vinnie Pasquantino added another. The right-hander managed to push through 6.1 innings -- his longest outing of the season -- but he has now allowed at least six hits in four of his five starts, and the consistent contact against him proved costly. Baz owns a 5.08 ERA, 1.55 WHIP and 23:10 K:BB across 28.1 innings this season and will face a tough test in his next outing against Houston.

Shane Baz
Baltimore Orioles
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