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Shane Baz News: Mixed results in second loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 16, 2026

Baz (0-2) took the loss Wednesday against the Guardians, allowing four runs on six hits and three walks in six innings. He struck out six.

While Baz did put together his longest outing so far and fan a season-high six, it was still a shaky performance overall. The right-hander has now walked multiple batters in three consecutive starts, and he gave up at least six hits for the third time in four appearances to this point. Baz will be trying to steady the ship the next time he takes the hill in Kansas City, where he'll carry a lackluster 4.91 ERA, 1.55 WHIP and 19:8 K:BB across his first 22 frames.

Shane Baz
Baltimore Orioles
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