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Shane Baz News: Pitches well in no-decision

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 4, 2026

Baz did not factor into the decision Saturday, allowing one unearned run on three hits and three walks over 5.2 innings against the Pirates. He struck out five.

After surrendering four runs during his Orioles debut versus the Twins, Baz kept the Pirates in check most of Saturday afternoon, giving up just two singles, a double and the three free passes. He threw 63 of 98 pitches for strikes and generated 11 whiffs, but he fell an out short of a quality start when he was pulled after serving up a two-out double in the sixth inning. Through his first two starts for Baltimore, Baz has a 3.27 ERA, 1.18 WHIP and 9:3 K:BB across 11 innings as he remains in search of his first victory.

Shane Baz
Baltimore Orioles
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