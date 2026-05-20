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Shane Baz News: Strong start wasted Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 20, 2026

Baz didn't factor into the decision Wednesday as the Orioles were downed 5-3 by the Rays, allowing one run on two hits and three walks over six innings. He struck out six.

The right-hander delivered his second straight quality start on 94 pitches (57 strikes), and Baz left the mound in line for his second win of the season, but the Baltimore bullpen couldn't close things out. Baz is still struggling to find the strike zone, however, and he's issued at least three free passes in four straight outings. He'll take a 4.87 ERA, 1.45 WHIP and 48:25 K:BB through 57.1 innings into his next start, which is scheduled to come at home early next week in a rematch with Tampa Bay.

Shane Baz
Baltimore Orioles
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