Shane Baz headshot

Shane Baz News: Tagged with loss Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 11, 2026 at 7:36am

Baz (0-1) was tagged with the loss Friday against the Giants, allowing three runs on nine hits and two walks while striking out four across five innings.

Baz was coming off a strong showing the last time out against the Pirates, tossing 5.2 innings and allowing one unearned run in his last start, but he couldn't build off that outing. Baz has now allowed at least three earned runs in two of his first three outings of the season and has yet to pitch at least six innings in any of his three appearances in 2026. With a 4.50 ERA and a 1.56 WHIP through 16.0 innings so far, Baz will look to bounce back against the Diamondbacks at home next week in his next scheduled start.

Shane Baz
Baltimore Orioles
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Shane Baz See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Shane Baz See More
MLB DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Friday, April 10
MLB
MLB DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Friday, April 10
Author Image
Chris Morgan
Yesterday
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week
MLB
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week
Author Image
Todd Zola
7 days ago
MLB DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Sunday, March 29
MLB
MLB DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Sunday, March 29
Author Image
Chris Morgan
13 days ago
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week
MLB
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week
Author Image
Todd Zola
14 days ago
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week
MLB
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week
Author Image
Todd Zola
18 days ago