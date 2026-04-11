Shane Baz News: Tagged with loss Friday
Baz (0-1) was tagged with the loss Friday against the Giants, allowing three runs on nine hits and two walks while striking out four across five innings.
Baz was coming off a strong showing the last time out against the Pirates, tossing 5.2 innings and allowing one unearned run in his last start, but he couldn't build off that outing. Baz has now allowed at least three earned runs in two of his first three outings of the season and has yet to pitch at least six innings in any of his three appearances in 2026. With a 4.50 ERA and a 1.56 WHIP through 16.0 innings so far, Baz will look to bounce back against the Diamondbacks at home next week in his next scheduled start.
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