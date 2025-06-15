Menu
Shane Baz News: Works around four walks in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 15, 2025

Baz (6-3) earned the win Sunday against the Mets, yielding three hits and four walks over 6.2 scoreless innings. He struck out six.

The Tampa Bay right-hander produced his first scoreless outing since April 25 at San Diego en route to securing his fifth quality start. Baz generated a solid 15 whiffs out of his 106 total pitches to mark his third straight outing with five or more Ks. With this effort, the 25-year-old lowered his ERA from 4.97 to 4.54 through 77.1 total frames. Baz lines up to make his next start in next weekend's home series against the Tigers, who rank sixth in total runs scored.

Shane Baz
Tampa Bay Rays
More Stats & News
